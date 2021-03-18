Live

Time Lapse: Tiny Capital

Stunning time lapse video displays the breathtaking beauty of Norway's capital city – Oslo. Video courtesy of Eirik Evjen. Check him out on Vimeo , and like him on Facebook. Music courtesy of State Shirt.
