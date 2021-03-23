Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: Newcastle in Motion

Incredible time-lapse video explores the beauty of Newcastle upon Tyne -- the most populous city in Northeast England. Video courtesy of film maker Jack Fisher. Follow him on Twitter and Vimeo, and like him on Facebook.
