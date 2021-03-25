Live

Time Lapse: Marseille in Motion

Remarkable time-lapse video displays the breathtaking beauty of "Cité Phocéenne" (City of Marseille) in the south of France. Video courtesy of Mayeul Akpovi. Become of fan of Mayeul on his Facebook fan page.
