Time Lapse: Kansas City Lights

Remarkable time-lapse video highlights the nighttime beauty and iconic architecture of numerous locations throughout Kansas City, Missouri. Video courtesy of Dan Wood. Follow him on Twitter, and see more of his work on Vimeo.
