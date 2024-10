Tim Walz, JD Vance debate on immigration During Tuesday's vice presidential debate, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance about immigration. Ohio Sen. JD Vance claimed immigration policies enacted by Vice President Kamala Harris allowed the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rebutted Vance and criticized former President Donald Trump for opposing a legislative solution to reforming immigration.