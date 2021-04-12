Live

Watch CBSN Live

This is Face the Nation, December 27

The latest on the state of the 2016 presidential race, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a Republican, as well as interviews with astronaut Scott Kelly, late-night host Stephen Colbert and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.