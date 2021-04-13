Live

This Day In History: AOL Gets Hate Mail

In 1997 the internet lost its collective mind after AOL switched to a flat-fee. The change in service led to long wait times and outrage. CBSN looks back at this dark period in internet history in the series, "The Way it Was."
