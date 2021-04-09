Live

Third female soldier becomes Army Ranger

The 88 new graduates of the Army Ranger school include a 37-year-old woman. Major Lisa Jaster is the third female in Army history to complete the program and receive the Ranger Tab decoration to her uniform. Scott Pelley has the story.
