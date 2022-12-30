Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Home for the holidays

An 83-year-old man builds handmade toys for kids in need. A lost dog is found thousands of miles away – and makes a friend who promises to get him home for the holidays. College students find a way to boost the spirits of a child with cancer.
