Live

Watch CBSN Live

The science behind "Interstellar"

It's being called one of the most realistic space films ever. But is the science real? CBS News contributor Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist, says science and sci-fi buffs might just agree on this film.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.