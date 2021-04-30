Live

Watch CBSN Live

The saint and the pope

When Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Buenos Aires chose his papal name, he took that of the founder of the Franciscan order. Mo Rocca looks into the history of St. Francis and how his teachings shaped the Church and the papacy of Pope Francis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.