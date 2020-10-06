Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Trump COVID Updates
Election 2020
Vice Presidential Debate
How Do I Vote In My State?
America's Right To Vote
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Trump continues to downplay virus after returning to White House
White officer arrested in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man
Conservative judicial group assembles team of lawyers to boost Barrett
Biden says he's not surprised Trump contracted COVID-19
Hurricane Delta could slam Mexico's Yucatan as Category 4 storm
Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion
3 killed after stairwell collapse in Houston; bodies not recovered
Eric Trump answers questions from New York investigators
American, 2 others win Nobel in Physics for black hole discoveries
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Trump and Biden even in Ohio, as Biden leads in PA
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
The little restaurant that could
Conscious Eatery in Seattle gives away one meal for every meal purchased. Not even a pandemic could stop that.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue