The Dish: Marcus Paslay Born and raised in Arlington, Texas, Marcus Paslay yearned to become a chef from an early age. His grandparents’ farm was nearby and he worked in their garden and helped can vegetables, which shows today in his farm-to-table cooking philosophy. After leaving business school, he enrolled in The Culinary Institute of America and then spent years mastering his art in restaurants across the country. Two years after returning to Texas in 2013, he opened his own restaurant, Clay Pigeon, in Fort Worth and it quickly became a hit. Chef Paslay joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his journey.