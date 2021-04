The Dish: Katie Button Growing up in New Jersey, Katie Button was a serious student, going on to earn a master's degree in biomedical engineering and entering a PhD program. But she soon discovered her heart was in the kitchen. She was chosen for an internship at Spain's famous "El Bulli." She went on to open "Curate" and "Nightbell" in Asheville, North Carolina. Button joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her culinary journey and signature dishes.