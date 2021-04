The Dish: Douglas Rodriguez Douglas Rodriguez is known as the godfather of Nuevo Latino cuisine. By 14, he was working as a summer apprentice in the kitchens of a local hotel. After earning a degree in culinary arts, he began opening his own restaurants. He's been the force behind Alma de Cuba in Philadelphia, and is slated to open a new Miami restaurant in the spring. Rodriquez joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature dishes.