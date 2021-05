The Dish: Chef Sarah Grueneberg Chef Sarah Grueneberg cut her teeth at legendary restaurants like Brennan's of Houston and Spiaggia in Chicago. Chicago is where she opened her own Monteverde, which last year was named one of Food and Wine's restaurants of the year. She's just received another honor as the 2017 winner of the James Beard award for "Best Chef: Great Lakes." Grueneberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her culinary journey.