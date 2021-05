The Dish: Chef Sam Talbot North Carolina-born chef Sam Talbot had to learn about food at an early age after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Helping others deal with the condition became a life-long passion for him, even as he's risen to become a nationally-acclaimed chef. Most recently, he opened Pretty Southern in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, a casual eatery that includes healthier alternatives to traditional southern dishes and earlier this year published "100% Real," his second cookbook.