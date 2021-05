The Dish: Chef Peter Serpico Born in South Korea, chef Peter Serpico was adopted at two years old by an American couple and grew up in suburban Maryland. After culinary school, he had the good fortune to meet his mentor, New York star chef David Chang, and become head chef at Chang's acclaimed Momofuku Ko. His work there won him a James Beard Award. In 2013, he stepped out on his own and opened Serpico in Philadelphia.