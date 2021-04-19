The Dish: Chef Missy Robbins Chef Missy Robbins is one of just 10 American women to lay claim to a coveted Michelin star. A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Robbins got her culinary start in Washington, D.C. She later spent extensive time in Italy, learning that country's exquisite cooking styles before returning to the U.S. Her new Brooklyn restaurant, "Lilia," is already drawing critical acclaim, earning three stars from the New York Times. More importantly, it's achieving her primary goal of making people happy. Robbins joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her story and signature recipes.