The Dish: Chef Jason Dady Texas native Chef Jason Dady spent much of his early career in San Francisco, but he's been an influential figure in the San Antonio restaurant scene for 15 years now. Dady owns an eclectic family of restaurants, ranging from the award-winning "Two Bros BBQ Market" to his flagship Italian fine dining spot, "Tre Trattoria," plus fresh seafood at the "Shuck Shack" and his brand new tapas bar, "The Bin." Dady joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his culinary journey and some signature dishes.