The Dish: Chef Dan Ansotegui Dan Ansotegui is a James Beard nominee who's owned multiple restaurants in Boise, Idaho. His latest, Ansots (short for Ansotegui) features incredible chorizo, inspired by the Basque region of Spain. His latest was supposed to start as a catering operation during COVID, but it's become a sit-down dining destination, an authentic taste of the old country in the American West. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff Glor reports.