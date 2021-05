The Dish: Anthony Sasso After culinary school in New York City and jobs at some of the city's top restaurants, chef Anthony Sasso traveled to Spain to master its secrets. He brought that knowledge back to New York's Casa Mono where he earned five consecutive Michelin stars. This year, he became executive chef at Tapas Bar at La Sirena in Chelsea's Maritime Hotel. Sasso joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.