Texas sets up state border checkpoints to control coronavirus cases Texas officials have set up checkpoints at the state's borders in an effort to keep potential coronavirus cases in the state under control. Drivers arriving at border crossings, such as the one on I-10 linking Texas and Louisiana, are greeted by Texas troopers who verify that travelers have a place where they can comply with a state-ordered 14-day quarantine. Janet Shamlian reports from the Texas-Louisiana state border.