Texas sends millions to anti-abortion groups with little accountability Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, taxpayer money has poured into what are known as crisis pregnancy centers. These controversial organizations have a long-stated mission to discourage pregnant women from seeking abortions. At least 18 states fund crisis pregnancy centers but no state has spent more money on them than Texas. The CBS News investigative team in partnership with ProPublica spent months looking into where that money is going.