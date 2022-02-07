Live

Texas man to face trial over alleged role in January 6 Capitol attack

A Texas man named Guy Reffitt will be among the first defendants to face a jury trial over the January 6 Capitol attack. An alleged member of the Three Percenters militia group, Reffitt was indicted on several charges including obstruction of justice and carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the investigation, plus recent comments by former Vice President Mike Pence.
