Tensions remain high between NYC mayor and NYPD

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and city officials are trying to diffuse anger in New York's police force. But just days after officers turned their back to him, the mayor was booed Monday while speaking at an NYPD graduation ceremony. Don Dahler reports.
