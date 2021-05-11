Stream CBSN Live
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tech upgrades push fighter jets to new limits
Warplanes that cost billions to develop aren't worth much if they can't communicate when it's needed most. But CBS News' Carter Evans got a look at how technology is helping bridge the gap between fighter jets -- new and old.
