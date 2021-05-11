Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tech upgrades push fighter jets to new limits

Warplanes that cost billions to develop aren't worth much if they can't communicate when it's needed most. But CBS News' Carter Evans got a look at how technology is helping bridge the gap between fighter jets -- new and old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.