Team USA's final Women's World Cup challenge

The U.S. women's soccer team heads into World Cup finals showdown with long-term rival Japan. Amy Lawrence, host of "After Hours with Amy Lawrence" on the CBS Radio network, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to break down the matchup.
