Watch CBS News

Major fishing boat fire in Tacoma, Washington

A temporary shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the Tacoma, Washington, area following a serious boat fire. A fishing vessel burst into flames early on Saturday. Lauren Donovan from our CBS News Seattle affiliate KIRO 7 News has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.