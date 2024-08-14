Testimony in trial of White woman who shot Black neighbor through locked door, claimed self-defense Witness testimony resumes Wednesday in Florida in the trial of 60-year-old Susan Lorincz, who's accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Ajike "A.J." Owens. Police say Lorincz, a White woman, shot through the locked front door of her house and killed Owens, a Black woman, after Owens came to confront Lorincz over a dispute involving children. Lorincz has pleaded not guilty and claims she was acting in self-defense. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides has more.