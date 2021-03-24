Live

Surviving Ebola: American patients released

Doctors Jon LaPook and Holly Phillips join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the week’s top medical news, including the latest on the Ebola outbreak and a warning for pregnant women about eating certain kinds of fish.
