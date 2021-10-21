Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be Brian Laundrie
The House has voted to hold Bannon in contempt. Here's what happens next.
Former Saudi intelligence official says crown prince plotted to kill him
Manchin offered to be independent if he was a "problem" for Democrats
CDC advisers back Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters
Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to 57 months in killing of 911 caller
House votes to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt
Southwest CEO says "I'm not going to fire anyone" over vaccine mandate
Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Supply chain issues worsen medication shortage
Global supply chain disruptions are not only impacting consumers, but also America’s hospitals. Dozens of life-saving drugs are in short supply — forcing doctors to use less-effective medications. Mark Strassmann has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On