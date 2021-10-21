Live

Watch CBSN Live

Supply chain issues worsen medication shortage

Global supply chain disruptions are not only impacting consumers, but also America’s hospitals. Dozens of life-saving drugs are in short supply — forcing doctors to use less-effective medications. Mark Strassmann has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.