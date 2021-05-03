Live

Sunday Profile: John Mellencamp

Jane Pauley profiles the rocker and fellow Hoosier who has just released his 23rd studio album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies." John Mellencamp explains why he is driven to make music, and talks about his other passion: painting.
