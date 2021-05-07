Live

"Stranger Things" gets even stranger in season 2

The second season of "Stranger Things" is now streaming on Netflix. The Netflix original began last season as a cult hit and grew into an Emmy-nominated phenomenon. CBS News contributor Jamie Wax joined CBSN to discuss the new season.
