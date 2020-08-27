News
Live updates: Laura bringing "catastrophic storm surge" to Louisiana
Officer who shot Jacob Blake identified
Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"
Pence hits Biden and makes case for Trump on third night of RNC
Unrest hits Minneapolis after mistaken reports of police shooting
Protests in Kenosha over Jacob Blake shooting stay peaceful
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
U.S. troops injured in tense encounter with Russian forces in Syria
The biggest threat from Hurricane Laura
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Storm chasers follow Hurricane Laura
Locked-down video cameras captured the arrival of Hurricane Laura up and down the Gulf Coast. What are they telling storm-chasers about the force unleased by the Laura? Omar Villafranca reports.
