Stocks fall following final interest rate hikes of 2022 The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell following the announcement before briefly spiking when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he wouldn't rule out the prospect of a soft landing. J.D. Durkin, host of "TheStreet," joined CBS News to look back on the Fed's work in 2022 and discuss what Americans should expect in the coming year.