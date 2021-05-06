Starbucks' Howard Schultz: "Washington does not define our behavior" Howard Schultz bought Starbucks in 1987 and built it into a global powerhouse. From the beginning, he put a strong emphasis on the company's commitment to social issues and strengthening communities. Schultz is launching the second season of Starbucks' original series, "Upstanders," which features people who have taken action to make their communities better. Schultz, the company's executive chairman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the new season shows a "better side" of America and why there's a "false narrative" about the country coming out of Washington.