Live

Watch CBSN Live

Starbucks customer orders in sign language

A deaf Starbucks customer was able to place her order at a drive-thru window in St. Augustine, Fl., where many residents speak sign language because of the nearby Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.