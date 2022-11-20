Watch CBS News

Spam turns 85 years old

Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
