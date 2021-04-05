Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Updates
Derek Chauvin Trial
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after launch
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo ship loaded with more than 4,000 pounds of supplies and equipment bound for the International Space Station broke apart in a shower of debris shortly after launch Sunday.
