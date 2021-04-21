Live

Watch CBSN Live

SpaceX explosion destroys satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blew up on a launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday. It was set to launch Saturday but was completely destroyed, along with its payload, a $195 million satellite. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.