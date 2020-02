Southern recipes from Chef Rob Newton Chef Rob Newton was born and raised in Arkansas and served in the U.S. Army before heading to college, and later, cooking school. He had a long career in both New York and Nashville, then decided to focus on his passion for sharing his native region's food with the world. In the fall of 2019, Newton released a cookbook titled "Seeking the South" to reflect the diversity of the American South's cuisine. He shared some of the recipes on "CBS This Morning."