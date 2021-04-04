Live

SoundHound developing new personal assistant app

SoundHound is developing a new personal digital assistant that it says is faster and smarter than Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana. CNET's Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN with details of the new technology.
