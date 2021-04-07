Live

Soaring sand sculptures

In the western Japanese city of Tottori, sand sculptures can soar several stories high. Seth Doane introduces professional sculptor Sue McGrew, who has been working with sand for 19 years. Originally broadcast on May 31, 2015.
