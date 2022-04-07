Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Ukrainian soldier who helped push Russia back predicts chemical attacks
Russian-backed hackers got into Ukrainian military officials' Facebook accounts
Two men allegedly impersonated federal agents to get access to Secret Service
House recommends criminal referrals for Trump aides Navarro and Scavino
ISIS captives were forced to sing "Hotel Osama," hostage testifies
Anger as Turkey decides to let Saudis take over Khashoggi murder trial
Alex Jones shows up for questioning in Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
GOP probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings turns to president's brother James
Abbott says Texas will send charter buses with migrants to D.C.
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Sneak peek: The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith
An airline manager is shot dead while walking his dog. Who was the puppet master plotting his murder? Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports in an all-new "48 Hours" Saturday, April 9 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On