Sneak peek: Ryan Ferguson: Wrongfully Convicted

SPECIAL TIME: Convicted of murder at 19 -- 14 appeals and 10 years later, he's free. They got it wrong. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates Saturday, Jan. 30 at a special time -- 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
