Sneak peek: Death After Midnight

All new: A New Year’s Eve party gone bad -- a wife and mom shot in the head with her own gun. Did she pull the trigger? Maybe not. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates Saturday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
