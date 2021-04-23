Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Bad Boy

A young mom vanishes after visiting her ex-husband -- could his accidental pocket dial to 911 hold clues to what happened? CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller investigates Saturday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.