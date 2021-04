Siri creator on new AI platform Viv and conversational commerce Virtual assistant technology is rapidly spreading on smartphones and devices like Amazon's Echo. But Silicon Valley is taking note of a less mainstream product called Viv that comes from two of the men who dreamed up Siri, before it was bought by Apple. Viv co-founder and CEO Dag Kittlaus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new generation of virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence.