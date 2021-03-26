Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shooting paralyzes Canada's capital

Tragedy and terror struck Canada's capital city Ottawa after a gunman shot a soldier standing guard at the country's National War Memorial. The gunman was later killed in a shootout inside Ottawa's Parliament building. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.